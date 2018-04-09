Valentino Rossi accuses Marc Marquez of deliberately crashing into riders

Valentino Rossi (right) clashed with Marc Marquez in the closing stages of Sunday's race

Italy's Valentino Rossi has accused Marc Marquez of deliberately crashing into riders at the Argentina MotoGP, saying he is "scared" to race with him.

Spain's Marquez finished in 18th after being given a 30-second penalty for clashing with Rossi as he tried to overtake during the race, which was won by Britain's Cal Crutchlow.

Nine-time champion Rossi, who finished 19th, accused the current MotoGP champion of "destroying" the sport.

Marquez said Rossi's claims were wrong.

Earlier in the race, which was delayed by heavy rain, Honda rider Marquez was penalised for making contact with compatriot Aleix Espargaro. The four-time champion had started at the back of the grid for riding the wrong way down the track before the delayed start.

Rossi said: "Because he [Marquez] does it purposely, it is not a mistake. So if you start to play like this, you raise the level to a very dangerous point.

"I'm scared on the track when I am with Marquez."

Marquez was seen trying to apologise to Rossi after the race, but was ushered away by Movistar Yamaha staff without speaking to the 39-year-old.

When asked about the Italian's comments, Marquez said he was "completely disappointed".

"In my career I never, never, never go straight to a rider thinking that he will crash. Always I try to avoid," he said.

"Today what happened with Valentino was a mistake, a consequence of the track conditions because I locked the front.

"But in my career, what he's saying, I think is wrong."

Rossi, who urged MotoGP to take action against Marquez, added: "This is a very bad situation, because he destroyed our sport, because he doesn't have any respect for his rivals, never."

In 2015 both riders were summoned to a meeting amid a "damaging feud" between the two after Rossi knocked Marquez off his bike during the Malaysian Grand Prix in October that year.

Result

1. Cal Crutchlow (GB/Honda) 40mins 36.342secs

2. Johann Zarco (Fra/Yamaha) +0.251

3. Alex Rins (Spa/Suzuki) +2.501

4. Jack Miller (Aus/Ducati) +4.390

5. Maverick Vinales (Spa/Yamaha) +14.941

6. Andrea Dovizioso (Ita/Ducati) +22.533

7. Tito Rabat (Spa/Ducati) +23.026

8. Andrea Iannone (Ita/Suzuki) +23.921

9. Hafizh Syahrin (Mal/Yamaha) +24.311

10. Danilo Petrucci (Ita/Ducati) +26.033