British Touring Cars: Colin Turkington second in opening Brands Hatch race

Colin Turkington has won the British Touring Car Championship on two occasions

Northern Ireland's Colin Turkington took second place in Sunday's opening race of the 2018 British Touring Car Championship at Brands Hatch.

The BMW driver from Portadown was classified 27th in race two after suffering an engine issue on the start line and finished ninth in race three.

Turkington, 35, is chasing a third title success in the championship.

Chris Smiley was 10th, 17th and 16th in the three races while Tom Ingram leads the series by three points.

Ingram was the race three winner, while Jack Goff, who lies second in the championship after the opening round, won race one.

Turkington ended ninth from 27th on the grid in the day's third race, setting the fastest lap in the process.

Smiley was running in the top 10 for most of the third race but was forced back to 16th on the final lap.

Senna Proctor clinched his maiden BTCC triumph in race two.