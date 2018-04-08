World Rally Championship: Kris Meeke finishes ninth in Corsica after crash

Kris Meeke finished third in Rally Mexico last month

Northern Ireland's Kris Meeke finished ninth in the Rally of Corsica after suffering a crash while in second place on Saturday.

Citroen driver Meeke lost his hopes of a second successive podium finish in the series as a result of the crash but he regrouped well on Sunday.

Starting the day in 10th, Meeke moved up one spot after and taking second and fourth in Sunday's two stages.

Sebastien Ogier took a 36.1 second victory over Estonia's Ott Tanak.

Five-time defending champion Ogier now leads the championship by 17 points from Thierry Neuville.

Meeke is fifth in the championship with Tanak in third spot and Andreas Mikkelsen five points ahead of the Northern Irishman.

Claudy's Callum Devine finished fifth in the Junior WRC event after dropping from third spot overnight when he suffered a puncture following his coming together with a barrier.