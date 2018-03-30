Paul di Resta to make Le Mans 24 hours debut in June

Di Resta had been a candidate for a Formula 1 seat with Williams this season, but lost out to Sergey Sirotkin

Ex-Formula 1 driver Paul di Resta will make his Le Mans 24 Hours debut later this year.

The Scot has signed with the United Autosports LMP2 team for the French endurance classic on 16-17 June.

Di Resta, 31, made his first sportscar appearances for United earlier this year in the Daytona 24 Hours and Sebring 12 Hours, coming fourth and fifth respectively.

"It's a race I've always look at closely," said Di Resta.

"Now I'm getting the chance at the right time to have a go."

Di Resta competed in Formula 1 from 2011 until 2013 with the Force India team.

He also had a cameo appearance with Williams last season, replacing Felipe Massa for the Hungarian Grand Prix. He retired from the race because of an oil leak.