BBC Sport - 'We didn't think Porsche would trust a 16-year-old'

Still at school and driving for Porsche

Dan Harper from Northern Ireland wasn't old enough to take his driving test when he was selected to be a Porsche Junior driver.

Now 17, and balancing racing with his AS levels, Harper is about to embark on a two-year scholarship in the Carrera Cup GB.

The Dromore High student also had the opportunity to drive the Porsche 935 "Moby Dick" car, which held the top speed record at the Le Mans 24 hour race in 1978.

Top videos

Video

Still at school and driving for Porsche

Video

Pickford's the best keeper on the ball - Focus pundits

Video

Southgate praises 'composed' England

Video

Vardy as you've never seen him before

Video

Watch Barnes cameo in World in Motion Strictly dance-off

Video

'I'll try to get the footage to Mourinho'

Video

BBC and ITV stars face off in boat race

  • From the section Rowing
Video

The night Maradona took on Italy in Naples

Video

Watch: Afghanistan batsmen end Ireland World Cup hopes

  • From the section Cricket
Video

The six that set Afghanistan on their way to the World Cup

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Hasselbaink retraces steps of football pioneer and war hero Tull

Video

'Straight over the roof' - Shahzad hits huge six

  • From the section Cricket

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Learn to ski Slalom
Fun Rugby sessions for boys and girls age 2-7 yrs!

Rugbytots

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired