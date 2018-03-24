Dan Harper from Northern Ireland wasn't old enough to take his driving test when he was selected to be a Porsche Junior driver.

Now 17, and balancing racing with his AS levels, Harper is about to embark on a two-year scholarship in the Carrera Cup GB.

The Dromore High student also had the opportunity to drive the Porsche 935 "Moby Dick" car, which held the top speed record at the Le Mans 24 hour race in 1978.