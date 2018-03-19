MotoGP: Andrea Dovizioso beats Marc Marquez to win season opener in Qatar

Repsol Honda Team&amp;quot;s Spanish rider Marc Marquez (L, 2nd place), Ducati Team&amp;quot;s Italian rider Andrea Dovizioso (C, 1st place) and Movistar Yamaha MotoGP&amp;quot;s Italian rider Valentino Rossi (R, 3rd place
Andrea Dovizioso (centre) finished second to Marc Marquez (left) in last year's championships

Italy's Andrea Dovizioso said he had the "perfect race" after beating reigning champion Marc Marquez to win the season opening MotoGP in Qatar.

Honda's Spanish rider Marquez finished 0.027 seconds behind Ducati's Dovizioso, who had started in eighth.

Nine-time world champion Valentino Rossi of Italy, who has signed a two-year contract extension to stay with Yamaha, was third.

Britain's Cal Crutchlow was fourth for LCR Honda, almost three seconds back.

"It was a perfect race, perfect weekend," said Dovizioso. "As always with Marc, the last lap is very difficult but I was able to beat him again."

Result

1. Andrea Dovizioso (Ita/Ducati) 42mins 34.654secs

2. Marc Marquez (Spa/Honda) +0.027secs

3. Valentino Rossi (Ita/Yamaha) +0.797secs

4. Cal Crutchlow (GB/LCR Honda) +2.881secs

5. Danilo Petrucci (Ita/Ducati Pramac) +3.821secs

6. Maverick Vinales (Spa/Yamaha) +3.888secs

7. Dani Pedrosa (Spa/Honda) +4.621secs

8. Johann Zarco (Fra/Yamaha Tech3) +7.112secs

9. Andrea Iannone (Ita/Suzuki) +12.957secs

10. Jack Miller (AUS/Ducati Pramac) +14.594secs

