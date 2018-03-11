World Rally Championship: Kris Meeke finishes third in Mexico after rolling car

Meeke rolled his Citroen in Mexico on Sunday after going wide into a cobbled section

Northern Ireland's Kris Meeke survived rolling his citroen on the final day of Rally Mexico to take third place as he earned his first podium of the season.

Meeke, who dramatically won in Mexico last year after a late mishap, needed held from spectators to get back on four wheels with three stages left.

Prior to the incident, a charging Meeke had closed to within three seconds of eventual winner Sebastien Ogier.

Meeke lost 30 seconds as Dani Sordo finished in second spot.

Ford's Ogier finished one minute and 13 seconds ahead of Hyundai's Sordo with Meeke, who has earned five WRC wins in his career, a further 15.6 seconds in arrears.

In last year's Mexico event, Meeke slid into a car park late on the final stage before weaving his away around parked cars to find an escape route before he finished 13.8 seconds ahead of Ogier.

Running fourth after day two, the Dungannon driver moved into third spot on Sunday when Ott Tanak and Sebastien Loeb hit problems.

Defending world champion Sebastien Ogier clinched victory in Mexico

However, Meeke rolled his car near the end of Sunday's first stage after sliding wide into a cobbled section.

Stuck on his side, Meeke's C3 lost half of its rear spoiler and the Northern Irishman admitted that he felt his third place was a chance missed.

"I feel a bit stupid, I had everything to win the rally and I didn't do the job," said the 38-year-old. "I've never been as frustrated with a third place."

However, Meeke's podium spot moved him up to fourth in the championship, 28 points behind leader Ogier.

The Ulsterman will fancy his chances at the next round in Corsica after leading the French event last year before suffering engine failure.

Returning nine-time world champion Loeb, who is replacing Irishman Craig Breen in the second citroen for three rallies this year, was on track for a fairy tale return to the WRC before his puncture, but has still impressed after three years out.

Welshman Elfyn Evans didn't restart the rally after he rolled his Ford on day two, pulling out on safety grounds when co-driver Daniel Barritt suffered a concussion in the crash.