BBC Sport - Mexico EPrix: Highlights as Daniel Abt gets Audi's first win of Formula E season
Highlights: GB's Turvey second as Abt wins Mexican EPrix
- From the section Motorsport
Watch race highlights as Germany's Daniel Abt wins the Mexico EPrix to give Audi their first win of the Formula E season, beating Britain's Oliver Turvey, who got his first podium in the Nio and Swiss Sebastian Buemi for Renault.
