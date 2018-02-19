IoM TT 2018: Dan Kneen signs deal with Jackson Racing

Dan Kneen recorded his fastest ever (125.882mph) 600cc lap of the TT course with the team in 2017.

Dan Kneen will compete for the Preston-based Jackson Racing team at international road races, including the TT and North West 200, this summer.

The 30-year-old from Braddan will ride the Honda CBR600RR in the Supersport classes at four meetings in total.

Kneen replaced Lee Johnston in the team at the 11th hour in 2017 and achieved an impressive eighth place in the TT's only Supersport race.

The Isle of Man star said it was "brilliant to have the ride secured".

His eighth place in last year's race came despite a one-minute penalty for speeding in the pit lane.

Team Principal Alan Jackson said: "We really enjoyed working with him at last year's TT where he did a superb job for us after very limited track time and we know the combination of Dan and the Honda is capable of getting on the podium."

Kneen will also compete at the Ulster Grand Prix and Southern 100 in Northern Ireland.

He added: "Last year's ride at the TT was all very last minute but the team did a great job in preparing the little Honda so I'm looking forward to being back with them.

"We didn't really have any expectations last year but I was delighted to record my best ever 600cc lap."

The Manx ace will also represent Tyco BMW in the 1000cc classes at the four meetings.