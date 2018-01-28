Fernando Alonso finishes 38th on Daytona 24 Hours debut

Filipe Albuquerque, Christian Fittipaldi and Joao Barbosa celebrate their win in the Daytona 24 Hours
Filipe Albuquerque, Christian Fittipaldi and Joao Barbosa celebrate their new total lap record

Action Express Racing won the Daytona 24 Hours on Sunday as Formula 1 driver Fernando Alonso came 38th on his sportscar debut.

The winning team of Filipe Albuquerque, Christian Fittipaldi and Joao Barbosa set a new record of 808 total laps, beating the previous tally of 762.

Alonso's United Ligier team dropped out of contention overnight with brake and throttle problems.

The McLaren driver plans to take part in June's Le Mans 24 Hours race.

