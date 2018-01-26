World Rally Championship: Kris Meeke lies sixth in Monte Carlo

Kris Meeke was retained by Citroen despite a disappointing 2017

Northern Ireland's Kris Meeke is sixth after stage five of the season opening Rally Monte Carlo.

Recovering after a spin on the first stage on Thursday night, the Citroen driver has steadily moved up the order.

Ford's Sebastien Ogier leads ahead of Ott Tanak and Dani Sordo in the WRC event, which continues to Sunday.

"We made a stupid mistake in stage one - we had a spin and I had a choice to use the handbrake but I chose to stop and reverse," said Meeke.

He added: "We backed up into a ditch and couldn't get out. It's a long way to go."

Falling to 10th after his opening stage excursion, the Dungannon driver collected a spot when Andreas Mikkelsen's alternator failed and team-mate Craig Breen had brake problems.