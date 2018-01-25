BBC Sport - Kris Meeke pays tribute to his idol and mentor Colin McRae

'I owe everything to Colin' - Meeke recalls 'idol' Colin McRae

Northern Ireland's Kris Meeke says he owes his career to the late Colin McRae.

Meeke will once again drive for Citroen in the World Rally Championship, which returns to Monte Carlo this week, and he has paid tribute to the man who mentored him when he was a young driver.

"Colin was my idol when I was growing up. He was a guy I looked up to and a I guy I worked all summer to save money to go my first world rally in Spain to watch him," said Meeke.

"For me, Colin was the biggest instigator in getting me recognised on the international scene."

