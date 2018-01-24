BBC Sport - Kris Meeke sets sights on winning World Rally Championship crown in 2018

Northern Ireland's Citroen driver Kris Meeke has his sights set on the World Rally Championship crown in 2018.

The 38-year-old will compete in the full WRC campaign, leading Citroen's challenge after a disappointing 2017.

Victories for Meeke in Mexico and Spain highlighted the Citroen C3's potential and he finished seventh overall.

He will be joined for 10 of the 13 rounds by Waterford's Craig Breen and for three by France's nine-time world champion Sebastien Loeb.

