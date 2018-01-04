Jordan King: British Formula Two driver joins 2018 IndyCar Series
British Formula Two driver Jordan King has joined the Ed Carpenter Racing team for the 2018 IndyCar Series.
The 23-year-old will make his debut at the Grand Prix of St Petersburg in Florida on 11 March and will compete in the 11 road and street-course races.
King spent two years as a development driver for the Manor F1 team, driving in practice sessions at the 2016 United States and Abu Dhabi grands prix.
"It's taken a lot of effort," said the 2015 FIA Institute Driver of the Year.
King, the 2013 British Formula 3 champion, added: "European racing lends itself to road and street courses.
"With it being a stepping stone for me, I personally find this a good way to go.
"I'll do the road and street courses and leave Ed Carpenter and the experts to do the ovals and learn everything I can. That will help me in the future."
King will the fourth British driver to race in the IndyCar Series, alongside Max Chilton, Jack Harvey and Stefan Wilson.