Jordan King: British Formula Two driver joins 2018 IndyCar Series

Jordan King drove for the Manor F1 team in two practice sessions in 2016

British Formula Two driver Jordan King has joined the Ed Carpenter Racing team for the 2018 IndyCar Series.

The 23-year-old will make his debut at the Grand Prix of St Petersburg in Florida on 11 March and will compete in the 11 road and street-course races.

King spent two years as a development driver for the Manor F1 team, driving in practice sessions at the 2016 United States and Abu Dhabi grands prix.

"It's taken a lot of effort," said the 2015 FIA Institute Driver of the Year.

King, the 2013 British Formula 3 champion, added: "European racing lends itself to road and street courses.

"With it being a stepping stone for me, I personally find this a good way to go.

"I'll do the road and street courses and leave Ed Carpenter and the experts to do the ovals and learn everything I can. That will help me in the future."

King will the fourth British driver to race in the IndyCar Series, alongside Max Chilton, Jack Harvey and Stefan Wilson.