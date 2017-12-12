First all-British team set for IndyCar Series as Carlin sign Max Chilton

Chilton spent two seasons in F1

An all-British team will compete in the IndyCar Series for the first time next year after Carlin Motorsport confirmed their entry in the American event.

The Surrey-based team entered the Indy Lights Championship in 2015, winning the title the next year with Ed Jones.

British driver Max Chilton, 26, who raced in America with Carlin in Indy Lights in 2015, rejoins the team after two years in IndyCar with Chip Ganassi.

Carlin will also race in the new Formula 2 Championship in 2018.

Chilton, who raced in 35 Formula 1 grands prix for the Marussia team in 2013 and 2014, finished fourth in the Indy 500 last season after leading for 50 laps.

He will be joined in the new Carlin team by American driver Charlie Kimball.

Carlin team principal Trevor Carlin said: "We're delighted to finally be able to announce our entry into the IndyCar Series, the result of a long-term ambition of the team.

"To be joined on that journey in our debut season with drivers we already have a race winning history with in Max and Charlie, is beyond what we could have expected."

Chilton, a race winner in Formula 3 and the then-GP2 Series with Carlin, added: "I am super excited for 2018 as Carlin is like family to me. Having raced with them on and off since 2009 and having had my most competitive years with the team, I know we can work toward great things in IndyCar."

Daniel Ricciardo, Sebastian Vettel and Nico Rosberg all raced for the Carlin team before moving into F1.