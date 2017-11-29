World Rally Championship: Elfyn Evans secures 2018 place

Elfyn Evans celebrates winning the 2017 Wales Rally GB

Welshman Elfyn Evans will drive for the M-Sport team in the 2018 World Rally Championship (WRC).

The 28-year-old ended the 2017 season with a career-best result of fifth in the overall standings, whilst competing in the DMACK/M-Sport Ford Fiesta.

With co-driver Daniel Barritt, Evans won his first WRC event at Wales Rally GB in October, and also finished second in Finland and Argentina in 2017.

Evans' new team-mate will be the reigning champion Sebastien Ogier.

Frenchman Ogier has stayed with the Cumbria-based team and 2018 will be Dolgellau driver Evans' fourth full time season in the WRC class.

Evans also drove for M-Sport in the World Rally Championship in 2014 and 2015, but was demoted to the WRC2 class with the team in 2016.