Keith Farmer to ride for Tyco BMW in British Superstock 1000cc series

Keith Farmer won the British Supersport title by 13 points from compatriot Andrew Irwin

Keith Farmer is to ride for the Tyco BMW team in the British Superstock 1000cc championship next season.

The Tyrone rider secured the third British title of his career by winning the British Supersport crown this year.

Farmer won the British Superstock 600cc series in 2011 and a year later sealed the 1000cc Superstock championship, before competing in British Superbikes.

The Tyco BMW team had already confirmed Michael Laverty and Christian Iddon as their BSB riders for 2016.

Farmer finished third in the 1000cc Superstock standings in 2015 on a Honda and was without a ride this year until he took over from the injured Luke Jones in the McAdam/Appleyard Yamaha outfit, with whom he collected the title.

Among the Clogher man's opposition in the championship next year will be Fermanagh rider Josh Elliott, who will race for the Morello Kawasaki team.