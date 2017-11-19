World Rally Championship: Elfyn Evans fifth in Australia

Elfyn Evans won the British Junior Rally championship in 2010

Wales' Elfyn Evans was fifth as Hyundai's Thierry Neuville won the final round of the World Rally Championship (WRC) in Australia.

The 28-year-old Welshman ended the 2017 season with a career-best result of fifth in the overall standings.

Estonia's Ott Tanak finished second, with New Zealander Hayden Paddon third.

Sebastien Ogier had already secured the 2017 WRC title after winning enough points to retain the championship during the last round in Wales.

The Frenchman ended the rally one place ahead of Evans in fourth.

With co-driver Daniel Barritt, Evans won his first WRC event at Wales Rally GB in October.