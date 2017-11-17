World Rally Championship: Kris Meeke in third at Rally Australia

The conditions in Australia favour drivers running further down the order as the first cars clear the gravel roads

Northern Ireland's Kris Meeke sits third after day one of the Rally Australia was dominated by defending champion Andreas Mikkelsen.

In just his third rally for Hyundai, Mikkelsen won five of the eight stages on offer to lead his team-mate Thierry Neuville by 20.1 seconds.

Meeke is a further 0.7 seconds adrift after his Citroen finished fifth in the final two stages of the day.

Finland's Jari-Matti Latvala is fourth with Ireland's Craig Breen in fifth.

Meeke finished second to Mikkelsen in the first two stages of the day but he lost 12 seconds on stage three when he spun off the road and had to reverse out of some bushes.

The Dungannon driver also finished fifth in stages seven and eight, both of which were won by Neuville; allowing the Belgian to edge ahead of Meeke on the final stage of the day.

"Those 12 seconds would have put me close to Andreas, but there is a long way to go," Meeke said.

He also revealed that he had to contend with some damage to his front splitter after the sixth stage, which meant that he struggled to come to grips with tyre compound choices.

"Just trying to work it out, to be honest," Meeke added.

"We've been through softs and I went through hards. It seems like the tyre choice is a mixed bag."

A battle for second place

Meeke, 38, has ended the year strongly after a disappointing campaign, taking victory in Spain and challenging for a podium in Rally Wales GB before dropping down to seventh at the end.

A dramatic victory in Mexico was a highlight in the early part of the season, but a series of incidents led to Meeke being dropped for Rally Poland, before taking a lowly eighth in Finland and a crash in Germany followed.

Sebastien Ogier, who has already wrapped up the 2017 World Rally Championship, finished the day in eighth place but Neuville is hoping to clinch second place in the final leg of the season.

The Hyundai team leader holds a 14-point advantage over M-Sport's Ott Tanak of Estonia, with a maximum 30 points available in Australia.

Tanak is in sixth place, 33 seconds down on Mikkelsen.

There are eight stages on Saturday's second day ahead of Sunday's final stages.