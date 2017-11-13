Daniel Harper wins Porsche Carrera Cup GB Scholarship prize for 2018-19

Daniel Harper saw off five other shortlisted drivers to secure the prize

Daniel Harper has been announced as the winner of the two-year Porsche Carrera Cup GB Scholarship for 2018-19.

The Hillsborough teenager came through a rigorous selection process, beating off five other shortlisted drivers.

Harper wins a full-time drive in the Carrera Cup championship for two seasons, the first rung on the Porsche motorsport ladder.

He is the second Northern Irishman in succession to win the scholarship, following Belfast's Charlie Eastwood.

He won won the prize two years earlier.

The shortlisted drivers were graded with intense media tests, fitness evaluations and an assessment behind the wheel of a Porsche 911 GT3 Cup car at Silverstone.

The 16-year-old competed in the Ginetta Junior category in the past two seasons, winning the Rookie Cup in 2016 before claiming seven wins to finish third in the overall championship this year.

"It's one of the biggest prizes in UK motorsport," said Harper, "It's a massive scheme and being part of the Porsche family is a one in a million chance.

"It's a huge opportunity and it's a dream for any young professional driver."

Eastwood, the scholarship winner in 2015, won the Carrera Cup title in dramatic circumstances at Brands Hatch in October, adding to his Rookie title in 2016.