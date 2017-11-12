Valencia Moto GP: Marc Marquez wins fourth title

Marc Marquez claimed his fourth MotoGP title in five years after finishing third at the season-ending Valencia race in his native Spain.

The 24-year-old, who needed to finish in the top 11 to beat Italy's Andrea Dovizioso to the crown, is the youngest driver to win four titles in the class.

Dovizioso was frustratingly held up by team-mate Jorge Lorenzo before both crashed out in separate incidents.

Spaniard Dani Pedrosa won the race, with France's Johann Zarco in second.

