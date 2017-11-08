Luke Davenport: British Touring Car driver has first test since 11-car pile-up

Luke Davenport was injured during qualifying for the 13th race of the British Touring Car Championship last season

British Touring Car driver Luke Davenport has returned to racing for the first time since being in an induced coma after a crash in June.

Davenport broke multiple bones and suffered ligament damage in an 11-car pile-up at the Croft circuit.

The 24-year-old tested for Motorbase Performance at Snetterton on Tuesday as he attempts to return to the British Touring Car Championship in 2018.

"It did just feel like putting back on a pair of old slippers," he said.

"Obviously you have the gremlins in your head and you get concerned, but I'm confident in my technique.

"I've been in the sport long enough now that my technique should be second nature and fortunately that was the case.

"Five months out of the car is just like any winter out of the car and I've come back and it's all the same as it was before."

Davenport, from Cambridge, was left with a broken left tibia, fibula and ankle, damaged ligaments in his right leg and a broken pelvis after aquaplaning off the track at the North Yorkshire circuit.

The Shredded Wheat Racing driver also broke four ribs and his collarbone, and punctured both of his lungs.

"We worked really hard with my physio and she's become a really close friend through it all actually," he told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire.

"The aim is to try to come back fitter than before and actually better suited to the sport and ready to fight again next season."