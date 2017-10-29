Malaysian MotoGP: Andrea Dovizioso wins as Marc Marquez finishes fourth

Andrea Dovizioso (right) leads Marc Marquez at Sepang

Andrea Dovizioso won the Malaysian MotoGP on Sunday to keep his slim world title hopes alive.

The Italian's victory leaves him 21 points behind leader Marc Marquez, who was fourth at the Sepang circuit, with one race to go in Valencia, Spain.

"Everything can happen during the weekend - and you never know about the weather," said Dovizioso.

"It's difficult but we are relaxed. We are going to Valencia in a relaxed way and will try to do the maximum."

Even if Dovizioso wins in Valencia to claim 25 points, Spaniard Marquez would only have to finish 11th to get the five points he needs to seal a fourth MotoGP title.

Honda's Marquez began from seventh on the grid in Malaysia but had a brilliant start to charge into the lead.

However, he quickly fell behind Jorge Lorenzo and the Yamaha of Johann Zarco, before Dovizioso overtook him on lap four.

Dovizioso moved in front of fellow Ducati rider Lorenzo with four laps left to claim his sixth win of the season - the same number as Marquez - as Johann Zarco finished third.

Malaysian GP results:

1. Andrea Dovizioso (Ita/Ducati) 44 minutes 51.497 seconds

2. Jorge Lorenzo (Spa/Ducati) 44:52.240

3. Johann Zarco (Fra/Yamaha) 45:01.235

4. Marc Marquez (Spa/Honda) 45:09.260

5. Dani Pedrosa (Spa/Honda) 45:20.641

6. Danilo Petrucci (Ita/Ducati) 45:21.877

7. Valentino Rossi (Ita/Yamaha) 45:22.266

8. Jack Miller (Aus/Honda) 45:26.735

9. Maverick Vinales (Spa/Yamaha) 45:29.550

10. Pol Espargaro (Spa/KTM) 45:31.344

Standings after race 17 of 18

1. Marc Marquez (Sp/Honda) 282 points

2. Andrea Dovizioso (It/Ducati) 261

3. Maverick Vinales (Sp/Yamaha) 226

4. Valentino Rossi (It/Yamaha) 197

5. Dani Pedrosa (Sp/Honda) 185

6. Johann Zarco (Fr/Yamaha) 154

7. Jorge Lorenzo (Sp/Ducati) 137

8. Danilo Petrucci (It/Ducati) 121

9. Cal Crutchlow (GB/Honda) 104

10. Jonas Folger (Ger/Yamaha) 84