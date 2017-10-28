Wales Rally GB: Welshman Elfyn Evans extends lead with a day to go

By Victoria Turner

BBC Wales Sport

Elfyn Evans in action on day two of the Wales Rally GB
Elfyn Evans in action in the Dyfi Forest

Welshman Elfyn Evans has extended his lead at Wales Rally GB to 53 seconds after day three.

The 28-year-old, alongside co-driver Daniel Barritt, won six out of the nine stages on Saturday.

Evans is on course to become the first British driver to win the event since Richard Burns in 2000.

Reigning WRC champion Sebastien Ogier is currently second fastest overall with Hyundai driver Thierry Neuville in third place.

No Welsh driver has won Wales Rally GB but co-drivers Nicky Grist, alongside Colin McRae and Phil Mills, who was co-driver for Petter Solberg, have both stood on the winners' rostrum.

In the WRC2 class Aberdovey-based driver Tom Cave is second fastest in the support class.

Welsh co-driver, Craig Parry, is seventh in the WRC2 category alongside English driver Gus Greensmith in the R5 Ford Fiesta

