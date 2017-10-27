Wales Rally GB: Elfyn Evans takes charge on day two

Elfyn Evans is bidding to become the first Welsh driver to win the Wales Rally GB

Welshman Elfyn Evans leads the Wales Rally GB by 24 seconds after day two.

The Ford Fiesta WRC driver and co-driver Daniel Barritt won three stages.

It is the first time since 2001 that a British driver has led the event, when Scotland's Colin McRae with Welsh co-driver Nicky Grist took charge.

"There's obviously pressure leading your home event but it's going well. Hopefully the sunshine will go away and do me a favour, I haven't said that very often in Wales!" Evans said.

"We should have been more competitive to be honest. It wasn't a fantastic feeling in the stage and with our tyres and conditions, maybe it should have been a bit better.

"Tomorrow will be a key day."

Evans is aiming to become the first Welsh driver to win the event, the penultimate round of the World Rally Championship.

Reigning champion Sebastien Ogier had led the race after Thursday's speed test stage on the opening day.

If the Frenchman wins he will be crowned WRC champion for a fifth time.