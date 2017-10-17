Michael Laverty: Toomebridge rider returns to Tyco BMW

Michael Laverty will be back in Tyco BMW colours in the British Superbike Championship next year

Michael Laverty will be back competing for the Tyco BMW team in the British Superbike Championship next season.

The Toomebridge rider, who raced for the Moneymore outfit in 2015 and 2016, finished 14th in this year's series with McAms Yamaha.

Laverty will make his comeback for Tyco BMW in the Sunflower meeting at Bishopscourt this weekend.

He said: "I'm delighted to be returning to Tyco BMW for 2018. We enjoyed success together, taking victories."

A three-time race winner on the TAS Racing prepared S1000RR, Laverty will join Christian Iddon in a two-pronged attack on British Championship's premier class.

"A dip in form lead to a year's sabbatical, which didn't prove fruitful, although the experience gained this season will make me a stronger rider," added Laverty.

"I'm thankful that Philip and the guys within the team have belief in my ability and looked beyond my results this year.

"To get back on-board the Tyco BMW S1000RR and work with the TAS engineers once again, is the perfect scenario for me."

Laverty has won the Sunflower Trophy race six times and he will be on the grid on Saturday alongside Iddon.

"I'm excited to immediately get back to work with the Tyco BMW team this week at the Sunflower Trophy Races.

"The opportunity to begin preparations so early for next season is fantastic. I'm very motivated for the challenge ahead."