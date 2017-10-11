Newcastle Diamonds: Speedway team boss George English seeks extra support

Media playback is not supported on this device Newcastle track staff deserve credit - English

Newcastle Diamonds need fans to "rally round" to help give the club the best chance of running again in 2018, says co-promoter George English.

Five postponed fixtures have affected attendances at the Diamonds' Brough Park home, with rescheduled meetings being switched from Sundays to Mondays.

And sharing the track with the greyhound racing limits access for staff to prepare for meetings.

"Times are difficult," English, also team manager, told BBC Look North.

"We're coming to the end of the season and we're going to have to run Monday meetings [because of the fixtures backlog].

"When we have to switch to a Monday evening, our crowds suffer. There's so much more for people to do, but we do need our supporters to rally around us and give us a boost to help us look forward to next year."

Speedway has had a presence in Newcastle since 1929, and the Diamonds currently compete in the British Premier League, but there is some doubt that they will continue in 2018 because of financial difficulties.

"Obviously it's always difficult, we don't probably get the amount of commercial backing in the area we'd like," English added.

"We're coming up to a 90-years anniversary and it would be a shame if this club were to cease running. It's not 100% certain we will run next year but it's more odds in favour than against it."