Kris Meeke: Dungannon driver holds nerve to win Spanish Rally

Kris Meeke and co-driver Paul Nagle took victory in Mexico earlier this year

Dungannon's Kris Meeke held his nerve to clinch his fifth win in a World Rally Championship event as he took a dominant victory in Spain.

Leading by 13 seconds overnight, Meeke won five of Sunday's final six stages as he finished 28 seconds clear of world champion Sebastien Ogier.

Meeke's win eases the pressure on him after he exited in several events this season after his dramatic Mexico win.

"It has been an exceptional weekend," said the 38-year-old Tyrone man.

"It's not how many times you get knocked down it is how many times you get back up again."

More to follow.