BBC Sport - BTCC: Smiley pleased to end maiden season on a high

Smiley pleased to end maiden season on a high

Carrick driver Chris Smiley is delighted to complete his first British Touring Car Championship season with two more points scoring finishes at Brands Hatch.

Smiley, who was racing for Northern Irish outfit BTC Norlin Racing, ended the season with seven successive weekends in the points.

“From where we started at the start of the year to where we are now, we have made a massive step forward,” said Smiley.

“To be racing in the top-10 with the front running guys is not easy.”

Top videos

Video

Smiley pleased to end maiden season on a high

Video

Spain fans boo Barcelona's Pique

  • From the section News
Video

Last-gasp Washington play goes horribly wrong

Video

Would Premier League welcome Barcelona?

Video

Whitlock impresses on pommel return

Video

England stars shine - best of WSL week two

Video

English cricket culture must change very quickly - Vaughan

Video

Monarch collapse crushes champion's hopes

  • From the section News
Video

Ludicrous one-handed catch in NFL plays of the week

Video

Match of the Day 2

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Harry Kane is winning 2017!

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Run miles for smiles

I-Marathon October Challenge
Rugbytot running with the ball.

Rugbytots SE Cheshire and Staffordshire Moorlands

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired