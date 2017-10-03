BBC Sport - BTCC: Title blow 'hard to take' for Turkington

Title blow 'hard to take' for Turkington

Colin Turkington says missing out on a third British Touring Car title is “hard to take” after retiring from the deciding race at Brands Hatch.

The Portadown driver went into the final race with a seven-point deficit to eventual winner Ash Sutton, but early contact from Tom Ingram and Mat Jackson forced Turkington out of the race.

“There is never a nice way to lose,” said the 35-year-old, “but we can hold our heads high and we gave it everything.”

Top videos

Video

Title blow 'hard to take' for Turkington

Video

Spain fans boo Barcelona's Pique

  • From the section News
Video

Last-gasp Washington play goes horribly wrong

Video

Would Premier League welcome Barcelona?

Video

Whitlock impresses on pommel return

Video

England stars shine - best of WSL week two

Video

English cricket culture must change very quickly - Vaughan

Video

Monarch collapse crushes champion's hopes

  • From the section News
Video

Ludicrous one-handed catch in NFL plays of the week

Video

Match of the Day 2

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Harry Kane is winning 2017!

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Run miles for smiles

I-Marathon October Challenge
Rugbytot running with the ball.

Rugbytots SE Cheshire and Staffordshire Moorlands

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired