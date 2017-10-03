Colin Turkington says missing out on a third British Touring Car title is “hard to take” after retiring from the deciding race at Brands Hatch.

The Portadown driver went into the final race with a seven-point deficit to eventual winner Ash Sutton, but early contact from Tom Ingram and Mat Jackson forced Turkington out of the race.

“There is never a nice way to lose,” said the 35-year-old, “but we can hold our heads high and we gave it everything.”