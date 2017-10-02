BBC Sport - World Superbikes: Champion Jonathan Rea enjoys homecoming party
World champion Rea enjoys homecoming party
Jonathan Rea enjoys a fantastic homecoming in Northern Ireland after becoming the first rider to win three World Superbike titles in a row.
The world champion was greeted by family and friends at Belfast City Airport after travelling straight from Magny-Cours in France, where he clinched an historic hat-trick of world titles on Saturday.
Rea said the warm reception "makes it real that I've achieved something special and that means a lot".
