BBC Sport - World Superbikes: Champion Jonathan Rea enjoys homecoming party

World champion Rea enjoys homecoming party

Jonathan Rea enjoys a fantastic homecoming in Northern Ireland after becoming the first rider to win three World Superbike titles in a row.

The world champion was greeted by family and friends at Belfast City Airport after travelling straight from Magny-Cours in France, where he clinched an historic hat-trick of world titles on Saturday.

Rea said the warm reception "makes it real that I've achieved something special and that means a lot".

