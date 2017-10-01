BSB: Keith Farmer wins Supersport title at Assen

County Tyrone man Keith Farmer has dominated this year's British Supersport series

Tyrone rider Keith Farmer has been crowned British Supersport champion after finishing second in Sunday's feature race at Assen.

He was just 0.179 seconds behind winner Eemeli Lahti while Carrickfergus man Andrew Irwin completed the podium.

Farmer holds an unassailable 67-point lead over Irwin in the 2017 series with one round remaining at Brands Hatch.

The Clogher competitor failed to finish Saturday's sprint race but wrapped up the title 24 hours later.

Iwrin grabbed the holeshot for the feature race in the Netherlands but Benjamin Currie moved in front on the opening lap with Farmer in third followed by Jack Kennedy.

Kennedy retired on lap 10 and Currie crashed out on the penultimate lap while Lahti worked his way through to clinch his maiden Supersport victory.

Tom Ward, Jamie Perrin and David Allingham completed the top six finishers.