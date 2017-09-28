BBC Sport - Colin Turkington in 'shootout' for Touring Car title
Turkington chases third Touring Cars title
- From the section Motorsport
Northern Ireland's Colin Turkington aims to clinch the British Touring Cars Championship for a third time at Brand Hatch on Sunday.
Turkington goes into the final round 10 points behind series leader Ashley Sutton of England.
"It is straight shootout between the two of us - I need three solid scores," said the 35-year-old BMW One Series driver from Portadown.
