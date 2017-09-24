Aragon MotoGP: Marc Marquez wins to open 16-point lead over Andrea Dovizioso

Spaniard Marc Marquez also won at San Marino two weeks ago

Defending champion Marc Marquez opened a 16-point lead at the top of the world championship standings by winning the Aragon MotoGP.

Victory took the Spanish Honda rider to 224 points and moved him clear of Andrea Dovizioso, who was sixth.

Dani Pedrosa finished second and Jorge Lorenzo, who led the race, was third.

Nine-time champion Valentino Rossi, who suffered a double leg fracture only three weeks ago, finished fifth on his Yamaha.

The Italian was second behind three-time champion Lorenzo for part of the race before Marquez, Pedrosa and Maverick Vinales moved ahead of him.

"It was really difficult," said Marquez, who began fifth on the grid.

"I was riding smoother, although the feeling in the last part of the race wasn't a good one."

There are only four more rounds remaining - the next race is the Japan Grand Prix, in Motegi on 15 October.