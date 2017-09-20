Valentino Rossi: Italian will 'try to race' at Aragon GP after double leg fracture

Valentino Rossi won the Dutch TT in June

Nine-time MotoGP champion Valentino Rossi has travelled to Spain and hopes to race in this weekend's Aragon Grand Prix just three weeks after suffering a double leg fracture in a training accident.

He returned to training this week, just 18 days after the accident.

Rossi, 38, is fourth in the standings, 42 points behind leader Marc Marquez.

"He has decided to go to Aragon in order to try to participate in the race," his Movistar Yamaha team said.

"He will have to successfully complete a mandatory physical check by the Aragon chief medical officer to be declared fit to take part in the Grand Prix weekend."

Italian Rossi, who had a successful operation after damaging his right leg on 31 August, finished third at Aragon in 2015 and 2016.