Valentino Rossi: Italian back in action 18 days after double leg fracture

Valentino Rossi won the Dutch TT in June

Nine-time MotoGP champion Valentino Rossi has returned to action 18 days after suffering a double leg fracture in a training accident.

The Italian, 38, will decide on Wednesday whether to compete at the Aragon Grand Prix in Spain.

Rossi is fourth in the standings, 42 points behind leader Marc Marquez with five rounds to go.

His Movistar Yamaha team said on Monday that he had managed a couple of laps at the Marco Simoncelli Circuit in Italy.

Rossi, who had a successful operation after damaging his right leg on 31 August, had to cut short Monday's session because of rain.

A Movistar Yamaha statement said: "As today's riding session was cut short due to the change in weather, the evaluation of Rossi's physical condition was inconclusive.

"He will decide by the end of Wednesday, 20 September, whether he will attempt to take part in this weekend's Gran Premio Movistar de Aragon."