Rally Isle of Man: Keith Cronin wins to secure British Rally Championship title

Keith Cronin and co-pilot Mikie Galvin finished with an 18.6 second advantage over their nearest rivals

Keith Cronin won his fourth British Rally Championship after claiming victory in the Rally Isle of Man.

The Irishman and co-pilot Mikie Galvin won both of the rally's two point-scoring rounds, which was enough to also take the overall title.

They finished 18.6 seconds ahead of Welsh crew Matt Edwards and Darren Garrod overall, with Sweden's Fredrik Ahlin and Torstein Eriksen in third.

Ahlin had been leading the Championship going into the event.

He needed to finish at least second and third over the two legs to win the title but could only manage two third-place finishes.