British Rally Championship to be decided at Isle of Man event

British Rally Champions Elfyn Evans and Craig Parry won Rally Isle of Man in 2016

More than 150 rally crews will compete in the Rally Isle of Man when the British Championship will be decided.

Three drivers are still in with a chance of the British title at the event from 14-16 September.

Championship leader Fredrik Ahlin from Sweden, Irishman Keith Cronin and Welshman Matt Edwards are in contention at the sixth and final round.

The series has already visited England, Northern Ireland, Scotland, Wales and Belgium.

Ahlin said: "Coming to the Isle of Man I'm confident I will have the pace to fight for the championship.

"I know what is needed - a clean, calculated and solid performance. May the best man win."

The rally is held over 25 stages on 160 miles of the island's twisting roads with the winners crowned on Saturday.

"We have to go and win both legs and we will do everything we can to win the championship," said three-time BRC champion Cronin.

"It's going to be hard but anything can happen in rallying, especially on the Isle of Man."

The Isle of Man event plays a pivotal role in deciding eight different championships, including the Junior British Rally Championship title.

Downhill mountain bike world champion Gee Atherton will compete in the National Rally Cup Championship.