San Marino MotoGP: Marc Marquez goes joint top of championship standings

Honda driver Marc Marquez is a three-time MotoGP champion

Defending champion Marc Marquez won the rain-affected San Marino MotoGP to go joint top of the world championship standings with Andrea Dovizioso.

The Honda rider's final lap was the fastest of the race as he registered his fourth victory of the year.

Italian Danilo Petrucci, who led for much of the race, finished second, while compatriot Dovizioso was third.

Spaniard Marquez and Ducati driver Dovizioso are tied on 199 points, with five races remaining.

Doviziso has also won four races this season, but Marquez has more second place finishes than his rival.

The next race is the Aragon Grand Prix, which begins in Spain on 22 September.

San Marino GP results

1. Marc Marquez (Spa/Honda) 50 minutes 41.565 seconds

2. Danilo Pettrucci (Ita/Ducati) 50:42.757

3. Andrea Dovizioso (Ita/Ducati) 50:53.271

4. Maverick Vinales (Spa/Yamaha) 50:58.124

5. Michele Pirro (Ita/FTR-Honda) 51:01.064

6. Jack Miller (Aus/Honda) 51:06.447

7. Scott Redding (GB/Ducati) 51:15.437

8. Alex Rins (Spa/Suzuki) 51:16.227

9. Jonas Folger (Ger/Yamaha) 51:35.647

10. Bradley Smith (GB/KTM) 51:39.529

Championship standings

1. Andrea Dovizioso (Ita/Ducati) 199 points

1. Marc Marquez (Spa/Honda) 199

3. Maverick Vinales (Spa/Yamaha) 183

4. Valentino Rossi (Ita/Yamaha) 157

5. Dani Pedrosa (Spa/Honda) 150

6. Johann Zarco (Fra/Yamaha) 110

7. Danilo Petrucci (Ita/Ducati) 95

8. Cal Crutchlow (GB/Honda) 92

9. Jorge Lorenzo (Spa/Ducati) 90

10. Jonas Folger (Ger/Yamaha) 84