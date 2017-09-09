BSB: Glenn Irwin and Keith Farmer take victories at Silverstone

Glenn Irwin is in his second season with the Be Wiser Ducati team

Glenn Irwin secured his maiden British Superbike victory at Silverstone on Saturday, while Keith Farmer bagged an eighth Supersport win of the season.

Irwin mastered the very mixed track conditions best and finished ahead of Josh Brookes after overtaking the Australian ex-champion on lap seven.

Farmer executed a last lap move to take the chequered flag from Andrew Irwin.

The Clogher rider lies 78 points ahead of nearest challenger, Dublin's Jack Kennedy, with one more race on Sunday.

After this weekend, there are three further rounds of the championship to come at Oulton Park, Assen and Brands Hatch.

Farmer passed his compatriot on the final circuit after the pair had broken clear and fought out a thrilling dice at the head of the pack.

The series leader edged out Carrickfergus rider Irwin by 0.045 seconds, with Eglinton's David Allingham eighth.

Keith Farmer is from Clogher in Northern Ireland but now lives in Penrith

Saturday's Superbike race started in controversial circumstances as several riders wanted the start delayed in the hope that the wet track would dry out further.

Some parts of the course were dry and others wet, leaving tyre selection a difficult proposition.

Regular frontrunners Shane Byrne and Leon Haslam crashed out unhurt, as did Tyco BMW's Jordanstown pilot Andy Reid, who was lying seventh when he slipped off with five laps remaining.

The win will come as a major boost to Irwin, whose second season in the series has been hampered by injuries sustained in a crash at Knockhill in June.

Irwin had begun the season brightly, taking a second place in the British Superbike round at Oulton Park in May and then triumphing in the feature 'big bike' event at the North West 200.

Irwin also took a podium at Donington in April when he finished third.

Two further Superbike races will be staged on Sunday.