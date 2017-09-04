Valentino Rossi: Yamaha will not replace nine-time world champion at Misano

Valentino Rossi finished third during August's British Grand Prix at Silverstone

Injured nine-time world champion Valentino Rossi will not be replaced by his Yamaha team for this weekend's San Marino Grand Prix at Misano.

The 38-year-old Italian is recovering after breaking his right leg in a training accident last week.

His Spanish team-mate Maverick Vinales, who is third in the championship, will be Yamaha's sole racer this weekend.

Doctors have said Rossi, who is fourth in the overall standings, will need 30-40 days' rest.

That means Rossi is likely to miss the race in Spain on 24 September, but could be fit in time for the following grand prix in Japan on 15 October.

British rider Cal Crutchlow, meanwhile, will race at Misano with a splint attached to his left index finger after accidentally severing a tendon while using a knife.

"I slept on it, but as the bleeding continued, I went to the emergency room at Pistoia Hospital," said the non-works LCR Honda team rider.

"I then had an operation on my finger to reattach the tendon and then stitch it all back up.

"I am sure the racing will be difficult, but I will try 100% as always. Let's see how it goes."