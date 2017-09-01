Manx Grand Prix 2017: Senior race delayed due to mist
- From the section Motorsport
The Senior Manx Grand Prix has been delayed due to poor weather on the Isle of Man.
Clerk of the course Gary Thompson announced a two-hour delay to the main event of the Manx Grand Prix week due to poor visibility over the mountain caused by mist and low cloud.
The 151-mile (243km) race, held over four laps Isle of Man TT course, will now begin at 12:15 BST.
Organisers said roads around the course will re-open at 14:25 BST.