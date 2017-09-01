Manx Grand Prix 2017: Senior race delayed due to mist

Michael Evans
Home racer Michael Evans won the Junior MGP on Wednesday

The Senior Manx Grand Prix has been delayed due to poor weather on the Isle of Man.

Clerk of the course Gary Thompson announced a two-hour delay to the main event of the Manx Grand Prix week due to poor visibility over the mountain caused by mist and low cloud.

The 151-mile (243km) race, held over four laps Isle of Man TT course, will now begin at 12:15 BST.

Organisers said roads around the course will re-open at 14:25 BST.

