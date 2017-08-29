Isle of Man Festival of Motorcycling: Harrison and Rutter take Classic TT wins

From the section

Dean Harrison led the race from start to finish and set a new race record

Bradford racer Dean Harrison claimed victory in the showpiece Superbike Classic TT in a new race record at the Isle of Man Festival of Motorcycling.

The Silicone Engineering Kawasaki rider finished 16.048 seconds ahead of Bruce Anstey, who won Saturday's Lightweight race and set a new lap record.

Harrison, 28, said he was "chuffed to win".

Earlier, English racer Michael Rutter took the chequered flag in the Junior Classic TT by 10.252 seconds.

Lee Johnston finished second and Jamie Coward third after the three-lap race.

Harrison placed sixth in the Junior Classic before his later victory in the Superbike event - both held on the TT course.

He led Anstey by nearly eight seconds after the opening lap and extended his advantage to 9.687 seconds at the mid-race pit stops.

On the second lap, both men set new lap records before Anstey set the quickest on his final circuit at 127.496mph.

Despite Anstey's lap record on his final circuit Harrison won by 16.048 seconds.

Austrian Horst Saiger completed the top three, one minute 1.027 seconds down on Anstey.

Last year's winner and previous lap record holder Michael Dunlop retired at the pits after the opening lap.

The Manx Grand Prix Newcomer's races will be held later.

Bruce Anstey competed with Harrison but could not catch the Bradford racer.

England's Michael Rutter claimed the victory in the Junior Classic TT

Tuesday's schedule

17:00 - Roads open around the course

18:00 - Roads close around the course

18:15 - Manx Grand Prix Newcomers Race (A&B) (three laps)

19:40 - Manx Grand Prix Junior & Lightweight Qualifying (one lap)

20:10 - Roads scheduled to open around the course