British MotoGP: Andrea Dovizioso wins at Silverstone & takes championship lead

Andrea Dovizioso
Andrea Dovizioso now has a career six MotoGp wins

Ducati's Andrea Dovizioso rode to victory in the British MotoGP and replaced Marc Marquez at the top of the championship after the Spaniard's Honda engine blew up at Silverstone.

Dovizioso snatched the lead from Valentino Rossi with three laps left before claiming his fourth win of 2017.

The Italian leads the championship by nine points from Marquez, whose bike broke down with seven laps remaining.

Britain's Cal Crutchlow was fourth on his Honda.

Spanish Yamaha rider Maverick Vinales finished second, with seven-time champion Rossi coming home in third.

Italian Rossi made his record 300th start in a premier-class race, and he gave himself a great chance of claiming his 90th win at this level when he snatched the lead from Marquez on the opening lap.

But his advantage was gradually ground down by Dovizioso and Vinales before he was passed by his compatriot.

"I'm happy because I wanted a podium place," Rossi, 38, told BT Sport. "I rode a great race."

Dovizioso added: "We are very competitive in these conditions. I pushed 100% in the last two laps.

"I wasn't faster, but I was able to win the battle with Maverick."

The next race is in Misano, Italy on 10 September.

British MotoGP results:

1. Andrea Dovizioso (Ita/Ducati) 40 minutes 45.496 seconds

2. Maverick Vinales (Spa/Yamaha) 40:45.610

3. Valentino Rossi (Ita/Yamaha) 40:46.245

4. Cal Crutchlow (GB/ Honda) 40:47.175

5. Jorge Lorenzo (Spa/Ducati) 40:49.004

6. Johann Zarco (Fra/Yamaha) 40:52.497

7. Dani Pedrosa (Spa/Honda) 40:56.440

8. Scott Redding (GB/Ducati) 40:59.123

9. Alex Rins (Spa/Suzuki) 41:01.157

10. Alvaro Bautista (Spa/Ducati) 41:10.775

Championship standings:

1. Andrea Dovizioso (Ita/Ducati) 183 points

2. Marc Marquez (Spa/Honda) 174

3. Maverick Vinales (Spa/Yamaha) 170

4. Valentino Rossi (Ita/Yamaha) 157

5. Dani Pedrosa (Spa/Honda) 148

6. Johann Zarco (Fra/Yamaha) 109

7. Jorge Lorenzo (Spa/Ducati) 90

8. Cal Crutchlow (GB/Honda) 89

9. Jonas Folger (Ger/Yamaha) 77

10. Danilo Petrucci (Ita/Ducati) 75

