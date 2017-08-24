Festival of Motorcycling: Bruce Anstey leads the way as speeds increase

Bruce Anstey set an unofficial lightweight lap record on a Honda

Bruce Anstey again set the pace in the third qualifying session for the 2017 Festival of Motorcycling on Wednesday.

The New Zealand racer set the fastest time of the week so far on his Superbike 124.888mph before achieving the fastest ever lightweight lap.

His 118.812mph lightweight lap on a 250cc Honda was well within his own lap record, set in last year's race.

Both Classic TT and Manx Grand Prix riders recorded timed laps in the best conditions of the week so far.

Glenn Harrison set quickest MGP lap as speeds increased

There was also a noticeable improvement in times during the Manx Grand Prix qualification, with local riders leading the way.

Glenn Harrison posted the quickest lap at 117.55mph, closely followed by Jamie Williams (117.23) both on junior machines.

The top 15 riders all posted laps in excess of 115mph, whilst Northern Ireland's Daryl Tweed (112.855) is currently the quickest newcomer.

Five riders came off during the session.