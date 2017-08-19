Isle of Man Festival of Motorcycling to get under way

The fortnight-long festival includes the Classic TT and Manx Grand Prix races on the TT course

The opening practice session for the 2017 Festival of Motorcycling, which includes the Manx Grand Prix and Classic TT, will be held on Saturday.

Several TT winners, including Michael Dunlop, Bruce Anstey and Dean Harrison, are set to compete on the Mountain Course over the next fortnight.

The first races of this year's festival will take place on 26 August.

Roads are scheduled to close at 17:00 BST and the session will start with a speed-controlled lap for newcomers.

Chairman of the Isle of Man TT Marshal's Association Rob Crane has made an urgent appeal for marshals to help out at the "crucial session".

He said: "It is always more of to challenge than the TT races as less people are available."

More than 520 people are needed before any qualifying session or race can be held on the course.

Further practices will be held each evening until next Saturday's opening races.

This year will also see the recreation of Bob McIntyre's first 100 mph lap of the course on the 60th anniversary of his achievement.

The lap will be performed by 15-time TT winner Michael Dunlop, who made his TT course debut at at the 2006 Manx Grand Prix.

The Manx Grand Prix has proved a stepping stone for some of the greatest names in TT history.