British Touring Cars: Colin Turkington leads series after three podiums

Colin Turkington has won the British Touring Car Championship on two occasions

Colin Turkington secured three podiums at Knockhill to take the lead in the British Touring Car Championship.

The Portadown driver picked up two third-place finishes behind Subaru's Jason Plato and Ash Sutton in races one and two.

The Team BMW driver had a more eventful race three, coming home in third behind Tom Ingram and Gordon Shedden.

Turkington now leads the standings by four points over Sutton, followed by Shedden and Rob Collard.

Chris Smiley also picked up points for the third race weekend in succession for BTC Norlin Racing.

After qualifying in third, Turkington held station behind Plato and championship rival Sutton to take the championship lead for the first time this season.

It was a similar story in race two for Turkington, with Sutton coming home ahead of Plato to take a 1-2 finish ahead of the 35-year-old, despite carrying maximum ballast.

Turkington had a race-long battle with Shedden and Collard in the third event, with the race ending in a two-lap shootout after a late safety car.

Chris Smiley put in a good performance in race one after struggling with traffic in qualifying, moving up from 24th to 19th place.

The Carrickfergus driver continued his progress in race two, bringing home points with a 14th place finish.

At the beginning of race three, contact from Tom Chilton forced Smiley into the gravel at turn three and he had to pit with a puncture which resigned the 25-year-old to a 26th place finish.

Hillsborough teenager Dan Harper picked up two podiums to move within 29 points of the summit of the Ginetta Junior championship.

Harper took third on the final lap of race one, coming home second in race two after being nipped to the line by team-mate Kiern Jewiss.

Charlie Eastwood continued his title challenge in the Porsche Carrera Cup, winning race two but only after contact with title rival Dan Cammish on the penultimate lap.

Adding to a third-place finish in race one, Eastwood leads the standings by 13 points but dropped scores to be taken into account the championship race is still wide open.