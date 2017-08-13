Austrian MotoGP: Andrea Dovizioso holds off Marc Marquez

Andrea Dovizioso
Andrea Dovizioso's last victory was in June at the Catalunya Grand Prix, Spain.

Italy's Andrea Dovizioso held off world champion Marc Marquez to win a thrilling Austrian MotoGP Grand Prix.

World championship leader Marquez had started on pole but Ducati's Dovizioso, 30, got the better of an incredible battle where the lead changed hands several times, including twice on the final corner in Spielberg.

Marquez's Honda team-mate and compatriot Dani Pedrosa came third.

Dovizioso is still currently second in the World Championship standings.

Marquez had won the two previous races after his success in Germany and the Czech Republic.

It was Dovizioso's third victory in 2017.

Dovizioso celebrates on Facebook
Dovizioso celebrates his victory on Facebook

Austrian MotoGP result:

1. Andrea Dovizioso (Ita/Ducati) 39 mins 43.323 secs

2. Marc Marquez (Spa/Honda) 39:43.499

3. Dani Pedrosa (Spa/Honda) 39:43.499

4. Jorge Lorenzo (Spa/Ducati) 39:49.986

5. Johann Zarco (Fra/Yamaha) 39:50.585

6. Maverick Vinales (Spa/Yamaha) 39:50.770

7. Valentino Rossi (Ita/Yamaha) 39'50.770

8. Alvaro Bautista (Spa/Ducati) 39'57.838

9. Loris Baz (Fra/Ducati) 40'02.943

10. Mika Kallio (Fin/KTM) 40'03.089

Championship standings:

1. Marc Marquez (Spa/Honda) 174 points

2. Andrea Dovizioso (Ita/Ducati) 158

3. Maverick Vinales (Spain/Yamaha) 150

4. Valentino Rossi (Ita/Yamaha) 141

5. Dani Pedrosa (Spa/Honda) 139

6. Johann Zarco (Fra/Yamaha) 99

7. Jorge Lorenzo (Spa/Ducati) 79

8. Jonas Folger (Ger/Yamaha) 77

9. Cal Crutchlow (GB/Honda) 76

10. Danilo Petrucci (Ita/Ducati) 75

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

People on an athletics track

Team Personal Best: Springfield Running Group
Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired