Austrian MotoGP: Andrea Dovizioso holds off Marc Marquez

Andrea Dovizioso's last victory was in June at the Catalunya Grand Prix, Spain.

Italy's Andrea Dovizioso held off world champion Marc Marquez to win a thrilling Austrian MotoGP Grand Prix.

World championship leader Marquez had started on pole but Ducati's Dovizioso, 30, got the better of an incredible battle where the lead changed hands several times, including twice on the final corner in Spielberg.

Marquez's Honda team-mate and compatriot Dani Pedrosa came third.

Dovizioso is still currently second in the World Championship standings.

Marquez had won the two previous races after his success in Germany and the Czech Republic.

It was Dovizioso's third victory in 2017.

Dovizioso celebrates his victory on Facebook

Austrian MotoGP result:

1. Andrea Dovizioso (Ita/Ducati) 39 mins 43.323 secs

2. Marc Marquez (Spa/Honda) 39:43.499

3. Dani Pedrosa (Spa/Honda) 39:43.499

4. Jorge Lorenzo (Spa/Ducati) 39:49.986

5. Johann Zarco (Fra/Yamaha) 39:50.585

6. Maverick Vinales (Spa/Yamaha) 39:50.770

7. Valentino Rossi (Ita/Yamaha) 39'50.770

8. Alvaro Bautista (Spa/Ducati) 39'57.838

9. Loris Baz (Fra/Ducati) 40'02.943

10. Mika Kallio (Fin/KTM) 40'03.089

Championship standings:

1. Marc Marquez (Spa/Honda) 174 points

2. Andrea Dovizioso (Ita/Ducati) 158

3. Maverick Vinales (Spain/Yamaha) 150

4. Valentino Rossi (Ita/Yamaha) 141

5. Dani Pedrosa (Spa/Honda) 139

6. Johann Zarco (Fra/Yamaha) 99

7. Jorge Lorenzo (Spa/Ducati) 79

8. Jonas Folger (Ger/Yamaha) 77

9. Cal Crutchlow (GB/Honda) 76

10. Danilo Petrucci (Ita/Ducati) 75