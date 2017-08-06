Czech MotoGP: Marc Marquez wins to extend his overall lead

Marc Marquez secured his third win of the season

World champion Marc Marquez won MotoGP's Czech round to extend his lead at the top of the standings to 14 points.

The Spaniard was one of the first to change to slick tyres in a race that started in the rain before drying out.

Dani Pedrosa was second ahead of Maverick Vinales as Spain completed a podium clean sweep.

Cal Crutchlow, who won the race last year to became Britain's first MotoGP winner in 35 years, was fifth.

Crutchlow, 31, crashed at Turn 10 during Saturday's practice session because of oil on the track in Brno and later said he was advised by MotoGP medical director Angel Charte to pull out of the qualifying session.

Marquez, the fourth leader of the championship this season, has 154 points - 14 more than Vinales.

The 24-year-old had started the day with a five-point lead over his compatriot.

Marquez has now won two races in a row after his success in Germany last month and three this season.

Czech MotoGP result:

1. Marc Marquez (Spa/Honda) 44 mins 15.974 secs

2. Dani Pedrosa ((Spa/Honda) 44:28.412

3. Maverick Vinales (Spa/Yamaha) 44:34.109

4. Valentino Rossi (Ita/Yamaha) 44:36.440

5. Cal Crutchlow (GB/Honda) 44:36.866

6. Andrea Dovizioso (Ita/Ducati) 44:39.233

7. Danilo Petrucci (Ita/Ducati) 44:40.053

8. Aleix Espargaro (Spa/Aprilia) 44:46.533

9. Pol Espargaro (Spa/KTM) 44:46.728

10. Jonas Folger (Ger/Yamaha) 44:49.210

Championship standings:

1. Marc Marquez (Spa/Honda) 154 points

2. Maverick Vinales (Spain/Yamaha) 140

3. Andrea Dovizioso (Ita/Ducati) 133

4. Valentino Rossi (Ita/Yamaha) 132

5. Dani Pedrosa (Spa/Honda) 123

6. Johann Zarco (Fra/Yamaha) 88

7. Jonas Folger (Ger/Yamaha) 77

8. Danilo Petrucci (Ita/Ducati) 75

9. Cal Crutchlow (GB/Honda) 75

10. Jorge Lorenzo (Spa/Ducati) 66