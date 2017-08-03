Angel Nieto: 13-time motorcycling champion dies following quad biking crash

Angel Nieto
Angel Nieto won 90 grands prix in a 22-year-career

Thirteen-time world champion Angel Nieto has died, one week after he was involved a quad-biking crash, MotoGP has confirmed.

The 70-year-old Spaniard won 13 titles and 90 grands prix in a 22-year career between 1964 and 1986.

MotoGP described Nieto "as a true giant of motorcycling history who will be greatly missed".

Nieto was taken to hospital after the quad bike he was riding collided with a car on 26 July.

MotoGP said he had remained in intensive care for a week after the accident, before his condition deteriorated.

Nieto was an expert on smaller machines, winning titles in both the 50cc and 125cc classes.

